Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has not fully welcomed the request by goalkeeper Keylor Navas to leave the club before the transfer window closes, ESPN reports.

Navas wants to leave having been told by Zidane that Thibaut Courtois will be the first-choice goalkeeper for 2019/2020.

His agent Jorge Mendes is working a move for the 32-year-old to Paris Saint-Germain.

On the side of Madrid, they were initially against letting go of Navas, so close to the transfer window closing on September 2, but have unwillingly agreed to his request.