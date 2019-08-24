Barcelona will offer Ousmane Dembele as a makeweight in an attempt to convince Paris Saint-Germain to sell, Concise News reports.

Barca have already seen two bids turned down for Neymar, who left the club for France in a world record €222million transfer in 2017.

PSG rejected a first offer which included Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic and €80m.

The Ligue 1 champions also turned down their request to take him on loan this season, ahead of a permanent move next summer, in a deal which would have been worth around €190m.

With less than two weeks to go before the transfer window closes on September 2, Barca are against the clock to come up with an offer which suits PSG.