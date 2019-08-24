Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi has been handed the club’s No. 7 shirt for this season, as he is likely to stay put.

Icardi saw his No. 9 jersey given to new signing Romelu Lukaku as talks over a move away from San Siro continued.

Lukaku recently completed an €80million transfer from Manchester United.

The Argentine striker was asked to look for a new club by chief executive Giuseppe Marotta in July and was excluded from the club’s pre-season tour in Asia.

The 26-year-old, who was stripped of the club captaincy last season, had been reported to be moving to Juventus in a part-exchange deal involving Paulo Dybala.

Since joining from Sampdoria in 2013, Icardi has been awarded the Capocannoniere, given to Serie A’s highest scorer, twice.

In total, Icardi has scored 124 goals across 219 appearances for Inter, with 17 goals scored in 37 appearances throughout last season.