Nacho Monreal is on the verge of leaving Arsenal after agreeing a deal with Real Sociedad, according to Marca.

Unai Emery has already confirmed that Arsenal was open to selling Mohamed Elneny and Shkodran Mustafi before the transfer window closes across Europe.

But they could also offload Monreal, 33, before September 2.

It is claimed that Monreal will sign a two-year contract with the option of a third season with the Spanish club.

Real Sociedad are confident that the transfer will be completed next week.

Arsenal the only other side in the Premier League to win their first two games, fell to Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.