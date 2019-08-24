Singer, Tiwa Savage‘s estranged husband Tunji Balogun better known as Teebillz has revealed that he wants a baby girl but the absence of a new baby mum is a challenge.

Sharing a picture of the child he shares with Tiwa, the media mogul said his smiles make him want another baby but preferably a girl.

He wrote “His swag makes me wants to have another one…. but a girl, No new baby mums though! #FBF”

Seeing the post, his fans stormed the comment section to advise him to setlle differences with his estranged wife.

A follower @yeyeoluwayemisi said “Please, reverse back to Jamil’s mum and have a cute gurl through her…please, for tge sake of our innocent JamJam..let him have one source of siblings. Forget the past and you guys move on…remember, its just this one life. Make it memorable Cheers bro”

Another one identified as @busolaj3 said “Don’t mind men. When they are angry they will over do things instead for them to think twice ,now yen yen yen u want baby girl abi, @tiwasavage shaaa forgive him do one girl and enjoy life close chapter😍😍😍we need a baby girl”

Tiwa and Teeblizz had their traditional marriage in 2013, after which they had an elaborate white wedding in Dubai. They welcomed their baby, Jamil in July 2015.

Things, however, went wrong between the couple in 2016, when Teebillz flooded the internet with posts portraying his estranged wife as unfaithful and irresponsible.

See his post below