Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reacted as Paul Pogba is treated harshly by fans, claiming they shouldn’t expect too much from him, Goal.com reports.

Concise News learned that the Red Devil coach Solskjaer has played down expectations around the 26-years-old French midfielder, saying the midfielder could not be Roy Keane, Juan Sebastian Veron, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Eric Cantona combined.

Pogba, despite being linked with a move away from Old Trafford, notwithstanding the height of his transfer rumour last season. However, the 26-year-old was criticized after missing a penalty kick during a 1-1 draw at Wolves on Monday.

From the Norweigan manager point of view, Solskjaer has lauded the France midfielder’s all-round skills, adding that United could be asking for too much from Pogba.

“We can all see Paul was disappointed when he missed a penalty. He doesn’t deserve this,” Solskjaer told reporters on Friday.

“He is, as I’ve said so many times, and he’s said it himself, when you sign for Man United, you become a Manc and, once a Manc is always a Manc, and he gives his absolute everything for the club every week.

“He expects a lot from himself as well, so it doesn’t frustrate me. We expect a lot from him, but we know we can’t get Roy Keane, Veron, Scholes, Giggs, Cantona in one player. It’s hard, but he’s a top, top player.

“I know people expect him to do absolutely everything on a football pitch, but he’s got so many qualities that we’re seeing different qualities from Paul this year compared to last season, and he’s a leader in the group. So, I expect the fans to be behind him, yes.”

Pogba was attacked for losing a penalty against Wolves just a week after Marcus Rashford had converted a spot-kick in a booming victory over Chelsea.