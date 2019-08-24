Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to the threat by Nnamdi Kanu outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to attack and disgrace President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan.

President Buhari, who will arrive in Japan on Sunday to participates in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African development (TICAD7), holding in the City of Yokohama from August 28-30th 2019.

Following the announcement of the president’s trip, Kanu’s IPOB ordered its members to ensure that Buhari should be disgraced and arrested before handing him over to security agents because he’s an alleged impostor.

Reacting to this development, the former Kaduna Central Senator, condemned the move, added that attacking the President in Japan was not the best way for IPOB to convey their grievance.

Sanni, however, disclosed that instead of using that means, there should be a peaceful protest against any derailing government.

He tweeted on his Tweeter’s handle: “Peaceful protest against Injustice, creeping autocracy, abuse of power and violations of fundamental rights anywhere challenged is right and legitimate.

“However, the reported order to attack and disgrace the President in Japan is unreservedly condemned and falls short of civility.”