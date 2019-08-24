Juventus started their season with a slender win over Parma as Cristiano Ronaldo goal was ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee VAR, Concise News reports.

Manager Maurizio Sarri did not travel with the team to Parma after receiving treatment for pneumonia as he will also miss next week’s fixture against Napoli at Allianz Stadium.

Captain Giorgio Chiellini scored the Serie A champions’ goal, poking in from close range after Alex Sandro mis-hit a shot from a corner.

Ronaldo looked to have doubled his side’s lead but his head was judged to have been narrowly offside by VAR.

Juve’s £67.5m summer signing Matthijs de Ligt was an unused substitute.

Aaron Ramsey, who joined from Arsenal in the summer, did not make the matchday squad.