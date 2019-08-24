The founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Ejigbo, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Saturday, prophesied that only Senator Dino Melaye can secure victory for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State.

Concise News understands that Ayodele, make this known during the release of his annual book of prophecy, “Warning To All Nations” at his church in Oke Afa, Isolo, Lagos State.

He warned PDP that refusal to hand over its governorship ticket to Melaye, PDP would lose the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming election again.

The founder of the INRI said: “I have said it that these prophecies will come to pass unless the important things are done to forestall them.

“If PDP wants to win the forthcoming election, Dino Melaye is the best bet for the ticket, otherwise APC will retain the seat.”

Speaking on the 2019 Presidential election at the Presidential Election Tribunal, Ayodele said, candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar should bow out of the ongoing case.

Primate Ayodele stated that Atiku Abubakar cannot defeat President Muhammadu Buhari at the ongoing Presidential Petitions Tribunal.

He appealed Atiku to withdraw his case against Buhari and stop wasting his money.

“Atiku cannot defeat Buhari at the tribunal, he should drop the case against the president,” he added.