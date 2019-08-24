North Korea fired unidentified missiles twice into the Sea of Japan on Saturday, South Korea’s military said.

It is the seventh of such launch in less than a month, launched in the morning from the eastern province of South Hamgyong, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Saturday’s test comes a week after the country’s previous weapons test, which saw two short-range ballistic missiles fired into the Sea of Japan, as it has done numerous times in recent months.

The most recent tests have been protest messages by Pyongyang against South Korean participation in war games with the US, but it’s unknown what Saturday’s test was in response to, if anything, Sputnik reported.