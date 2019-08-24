

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Saturday, August 24th, 2019.

The Presidency has assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari will not disappoint them in this second and last term in delivery of his promises. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this on Friday in Abuja. Shehu was speaking on behalf of some aides of the President, who were given a special award of recognition ‘for their contributions in projecting a solid and impressive image of the President in the discharge of their patriotic service to the Nigerian people.’

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Minister of Petroleum Resources to grant the renewal of the Oil Mineral Lease (OML) 11 to Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria for 20 years. Concise News reports that President Muhammadu Buhari doubles as the Minister of Petroleum Resources. Justice Taiwo Taiwo gave the order on Friday in a judgment delivered on the suit filed by Shell Petroleum Development Company.

A Nigerian, Ayodeji Fatunmbi, has been jailed for 46 months by a California court for defrauding the US government over $8million Medicare charges. A statement from the US Department of Justice said the 47-year-old was sentenced for his role in a Durable Medical Equipment (DME) scheme in which the money was fraudulently billed for DME that was not medically necessary. US District Judge Christina Snyder of the Central District of California sentenced Fatunmbi and ordered him to pay $1m in restitution.

The Federal Government has asked the 77 Nigerians arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in an ongoing investigation related to fraud cases to voluntarily turn themselves in or risk being extradited to the United States. The chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari will push for broader Japanese assistance in the areas of science and technology when he attends the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7), his media aide Femi Adesina said Friday. Concise News understands that the Nigerian leader would depart Abuja on Sunday for the City of Yokohama, where the event will take place from August 28 to 30, 2019. Buhari and his delegation are also expected to push for assistance in the areas of human resource development, education, agriculture, power, health and disaster risk reduction.

The Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Tribunal has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election after sacking Senator Dino Melaye as the representative of Kogi West. Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice A.O Chijioke, gave the order while delivering the judgment on Friday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. Concise News understands that the Tribunal delivered the judgment on the back of the petition filed by Smart Adeyemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the February 26 election.

Dino Melaye has laughed off the nullification of his senatorial election by the Kogi State National Assembly/State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal. Concise News reports that a three-man panel, led by Justice A. O. Chijioke, in a unanimous judgment, accepted Smart Adeyemi’s request and ordered a fresh election in Kogi West. Adeyemi, who ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had asked the Tribunal to nullify the election on the grounds that there were cases of irregularities including over-voting and non-compliance with the electoral act. Reacting to the outcome of the judgment, Melaye said he would get judgment at the Appeal Court.

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has expressed confidence that the party will continue to rule the country after the expiration of the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Concise News understands that Oshiomhole stated this while speaking at a meeting with governors of the party on the platform of Progressive Governors Forum where he called for synergy among party members to move the party and the country forward.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Friday said that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved licencing of online radio and television stations. Concise News reports that Mohammed said this move was part of wide-ranging reforms in Nigeria’s broadcasting industry. The minister, who was sworn in Wednesday for Buhari’s ‘Next Level’ second term, made this known when he received members of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) on a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles on Friday played a 2-2 draw with hosts Morocco in their last Group A match at the ongoing African Games in Rabat, Morocco. Paul Aigbogun’s charges booked a semi-final spot in the men’s football event after they fought back twice in the game to condemn the hosts to an early exit from the competition.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.