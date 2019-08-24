Fast rising indigenous singer, Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley has replied a Twitter fan who asked him to get her pregnant.

Concise News reports that the Twitter fan identified as @Felicia_Kach had tweeted at the singer saying “@Naira Marley, please shift my womb and give me a baby, i need 1 pure breed marlian”

The singer however, gave a shocking response that he has vowed not to engage in sex until marriage, “no sex before marriage, sorry”

Meanwhile, the ‘soapy’ crooner reportedly bought a Porsche Panamera not long after he was released from prison on bail.

Naira Marley became more popular after his ordeal with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) and the release of his ‘soapy’ single with its dance routine.

