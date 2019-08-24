Nigerian indigenous rapper, Azeez Fasola, better known as Naira Marley has again reacted to a case of money laundering by Nigerians.

Concise News earlier reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced the arrest of many Nigerians in an ongoing investigation related to fraud cases.

The FBI indicted the suspects in what it described as one of the largest fraud cases in US history.

Reacting to the arrest in an Instagram post by Tunde Ednut, Naira Marley said “ole ni everybody” meaning “everybody is a thief”

Recall that Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), earlier charged Naira Marley with 11 counts bordering on alleged credit card fraud.

The singer had said internet fraudsters (Yahoo boys) help Nigeria’s economy, adding that they were carrying our revenge for the slave trade in the past after Simi publicly told those in the act not to buy her music.

The singer, who said this in an Instagram Live video added that the political class had looted the country and thus the economy would have collapsed if not for “Yahoo Boys” who make money “go round” in Nigeria.