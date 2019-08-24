Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has asked Unai Emery not to include some young players in his Arsenal first 11 for Saturday’s match against Liverpool at Anfield.

Concise News understands that the two clubs are the only sides in the Premier League with 100 per cent record.

The Arsenal manager has started with a quartet of youngsters – Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Willock, Matteo Guendouzi and Reiss Nelson – in the two matches they won.

From Neville’s point of view, the atmosphere at Anfield joined with Arsenal’s recent struggles there will demand more experienced players.

“I think for me it’s all about Arsenal. I think we always know what Liverpool are like at Anfield, their record there over the last 12-18 months has been outstanding,” he told Sky Sports

“Arsenal have got a poor record and every time I’ve watched them in the last few years it feels a bit to me like they lack competitiveness at times, they melt.

”I worry about them when they go to Anfield, I always feel like it’s a difficult place to play but there’s a lack of adaptation.

“I’m not for them changing their whole style of play, but just for them respecting where they’re going to play and learning. They haven’t got a player in their squad that’s won a league game at Anfield and that really is a problem for them. And I’m not quite sure how they can change that.”

He further said bringing in Xhaka would help.

“They’ve got four Under-21s in that team: Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Willock and Nelson. This is not a kindergarten place, Anfield, you need to go with a little bit of experience and I think some of the players on the bench [last week] and maybe Xhaka needs to come in,” Neville said.