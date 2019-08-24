Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate Tacha has caused a stir in the house as the Instagram queen was on Thursday spotted in a revealing outfit. The housemate, in the mood to make a treat for fellow contestant and birthday girl, Esther, got into the kitchen to prepare a party-friendly meal.

Big Brother naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate Frodd has flashed his bare butts as he stripped for his love, Esther, in the early hours of Friday, Concise News reports.The “Pepper Dem’ lovebirds were in the room when Frodd showed her some romantic gestures.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Housemate Seyi has shared his opinion on frodd and Esther’s relationship, Concise News reports. Speaking during his diary session with Biggie on Thursday, the grandson of late Nigerian nationalist, Obafemi Awolowo said he does not view their relationship as a perfect one with genuine love.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Frodd has revealed what he thinks will happen if Esther goes back to her former love, Nelson, at the end of the competition, Concise News reports.Frodd made this known on Friday morning, during conversation with Mercy, Diane and Gedoni in the house garden.

Controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Omashola has revealed that he can trade Frodd for Bet9ja coins, Concise News reports. Omashola made the revelation during his diary session with Biggie.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate Ike has advised Diane to forget about evicted housemate Tuoyo, saying he is below her standards, Concise News reports. Ike has been advising Diane to date Elozonam and seem not to have relented in trying to make a relationship work out with them.

