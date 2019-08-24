The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kogi West Senatorial District election, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has commended the judgement that sacked his rival, Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Concise News had reported that the Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Tribunal has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election after sacking Melaye.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice A.O Chijioke, gave the order while delivering the judgment on Friday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Speaking on the outcome of the judgement, Adeyemi said his party is not afraid of a rerun, adding that as a student of law, he has always believed that the court is where those who have been cheated get justice.

He insisted that he would reclaim his mandate in the rerun ordered by the Tribunal, stressing that he has built the image to win the election over the years.

The two-time senator compared himself with Senator Melaye who contested the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said, “We are not afraid to go for a re-run at all because the people can assess the two personalities. They know our antecedents, they know our track records, they know who we are and what we stand for.

“They know our personalities; not only in Kogi West but Nigerians know the two of us. They know I have a track record of getting to where I am, so it is not a question of being on the street and becoming a politician.”

“No! I was not on the street. I’m proud to say that I was a practicing journalist and I was at a time, two-term National President of the Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ). So I have a track record.

“And I was in the Senate for eight years and the people are there to assess my performance. As to whether I met their needs or their aspirations, I have no doubt that I did my utmost best,” Adeyemi added.

He further decried that the system was faulty to a point that “it is possible for people from nowhere to become leaders in this country.”

The APC candidate questioned the credibility of the official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that approved the result of the Kogi West senatorial district election.

He alleged that there were several alterations in the result sheet while collation was not done where it was supposed to take place.