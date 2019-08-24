The Chief Judge of Kogi, Justice Nasir Ajanah has formed a seven-man panel to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct filed against Deputy Governor of the State, Simon Achuba by the state House of Assembly.

Concise News understands that Ajanah, who made this known in a statement on Friday in Lokoja said the constituted panel was in line with the provisions of section 188 of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

”By virtue of section 188 (7) (b) of the 1999 constitution, the panel has three (3) months within which to submit its report to the assembly,” he said.

The seven-man panel chaired by Mr John Baiyeshea (SAN), while Hajiya Bilikisu Abdulmalik Basher, Mr William A. Aliwo, Canon Z. A. Asun, Alhaji Isa Adeboye, Muhammed A. Aikoye and Mr Ada Shaibu are members.

Mr Bamidele Aina, Deputy Chief Registrar, Special Duties, at the state high court will serve as Secretary of the panel.

The chief judge said that the panel would be inaugurated on Monday, Sept. 26 at the Conference Hall of the state High Court complex, Lokoja.

Recalls that state House had earlier urged Ajanah to constitute a panel of Inquiry to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against Achuba.

The House made the call following the adoption of a motion by Majority Leader, Abdullahi Bello-Balogun (APC-Ajaokuta), calling for an investigation into the allegations towards impeachment of the deputy governor.

This online news medium had reported that the Deputy Governor of Kogi had alleged that the governor of the state, Yahaya Bello has sent gunmen after his life.

Acbuba on Thursday called on the Inspector General of Police, SSS, Army and other security personnel to safeguard his life, family members and his aides.

Achuba, who spoke with newsmen at his official residence in Lokoja said, “From all information at my disposal, the governor has mobilized gunmen to attack me.

“I want the police, SSS, IGP to know that if anything should happen to me, my family and aides, the governor should be held responsible”

The deputy governor likewise called on the president to beam his searchlight on the state.

Elder Achuba had accused Governor Bello of owing him, an accusation the state’s number one citizen denied.