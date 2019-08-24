The Federal Government has promised to enrol members of the Newspaper Vendors Association of Nigeria in the N-Power programme to enable them to acquire some skills, Concise News understands.

This news medium learned that the Labour and employment minister, Chris Ngige, made the promise on Friday in Abuja.

This happened when members of the Federal Secretariat branch of the association, led by its chairman, Desmond Obiagwu, paid him a courtesy visit.

Ngige commended the vendors for being good citizens by choosing to earn a decent living through newspaper vending, instead of engaging in criminal activities.

He expressed the government’s desire to encourage them in their efforts, stating that the federal government would enroll some of their members into the N-Power programme, a platform where Nigerians could access skills acquisition for development.

He said, “Your association has helped the labour ministry because newspaper marketing is part of information dissemination.

“Through your activity, we get information on brewing labour unrest, and try to nip them in the bud through conciliatory meetings.”

On his part, Obiagwu wished Ngige success in navigating the “tough” terrain of the labour ministry.

He said that Ngige’s numerous achievements during his first tenure, including the approval of a new national minimum wage for workers, informed his re-appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News had earlier reported that the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) disclosed the reason the union had welcomed Ngige’s reappointment as the Minister of Labour and Employment.

Although it was gathered that the NLC had earlier opposed President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice, Ngige was confirmed alongside 42 other Ministers on Wednesday and will resume on Monday.

Speaking with The Guardian, the General Secretary of the NLC, Peter Ozo-Eson, said that despite the history between Congress and the former Anambra state Governor, the labour union would not needlessly antagonize the Minister.

Ozo-Eson said, “We felt that Dr Ngige should not be reappointed Minister, but now that Mr. President has reappointed him, we have to accept that.

“We know it is the prerogative of the President to appoint whomsoever he wishes and that is respected.

“However, we will engage the Minister for the betterment of the working people of this country.”

This news medium had reported the rift between the NLC and the Minister of Labour and Employment, accusing him of sponsoring an attack on protesters.

The minister had initially refused to inaugurate the NSITF board following allegations of “monumental fraud”.

Addressing journalists after a central working committee meeting, Ayuba Wabba, NLC president, said Ngige had no right to change the appointment made by the president on the basis that he never recommended Frank Kokori to head the NSITF board.