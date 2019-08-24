Delighted Tammy Abraham revealed it was a dream come true for him net for childhood club as he scored twice in Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Norwich City on Saturday in the English Premier League.

”It is something I have always dreamed about doing. To score for my childhood club. To get into the first team and to start scoring goals. I am just happy I can help my team,” Abraham was quoted by BBC Sport as saying.

”We knew coming here was never going to be easy, it’s always tough. We started off on the front foot, we knew we had to. We conceded but we came in to dressing room and knew there would be more chances.

”I wouldn’t say it’s a relief but we knew we had to win. The first two games of the season were tough. We came here knowing we needed the three points.”

Lampard Reacts To Tammy Abraham’s Performance Against Norwich

Tammy Abraham’s goals against Norwich will “do wonders for his confidence” and the striker will get “better and better”, says Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

“I spoke to Tammy before the game today and I said to him that I felt today was the day,” said Lampard.

“A bit of kidology really because who knows before the game, but I do trust in him and as a young striker you need that support. I did feel something for him today and it will do wonders for his confidence.”

“He has had a tough little period for the reasons we all know and strikers get judged purely on goals at times which is sometimes slightly unfair, but when you ask about character and enthusiasm to play for this club then he is right up there,” added Lampard.

“You see it every day and he can get better and better so I am really pleased for him.

“I supported Tammy over the online abuse. I did it out loud and I did it behind the scenes. I supported him on that as much as I can.

“In terms of playing, hopefully he will see my belief in him from the fact he is playing and hopefully from the fact I want to do extra shooting with him daily, every type of finishing and the first one today was top drawer. That comes from work on the training ground.”