Liverpool’s Salah scored twice as the Reds thrashed Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield to maintain their position at the top of the English Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s men maintained its 100 per cent record to the start of the season as they have won all their three matches.

However, Arsenal the only other side in the top flight to win their first two games but failed to manage a point against the Reds who took control of the game from the start.

Joel Matip puts Liverpool ahead with a powerful header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner four minutes before the interval.

In the 49th minute after a moment of madness from new signing David Luiz, who needlessly dragged Mohamed Salah back in the area, the Egyptian attacker drilled home the penalty and then embarrassed Luiz again out on the touchline at the start of a dazzling run that ended with a low, curling finish into the bottom corner just before the hour.

Arsenal substitute Lucas Torreira pulled one back late on, but nothing was getting in the way of Liverpool’s 12th successive Premier League victory, equalling their best sequence in the top flight under Kenny Dalglish between April and October 1990.