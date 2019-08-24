Rashford missed a penalty kick as Crystal Palace stunned Manchester United with an injury-time winner to record their first victory at Old Trafford since 1989.

It was a “heroic victory” for Roy Hodgson men as they record their first victory at Old Trafford since 1989.

Full-back Patrick van Aanholt netted in the 93rd minute, thumping in as the ball broke loose following Wilfried Zaha’s burst forward.

Daniel James thought he had rescued a point for United when he curled in a delightful equaliser in the 89th minute following neat build-up from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

But Rashford will rue striking the post from the penalty spot earlier in the second period – the second spot-kick the Red Devils have missed this week after Paul Pogba had one saved in the 1-1 draw at Wolves on Monday.

Jordan Ayew had scored the opener in the first half against the run of play, latching on to Jeffrey Schlupp’s flick-on and coolly converting Palace’s first goal of the campaign, before the late drama.

Hodgson said: “It was hard work and the players showed incredible concentration on the tactics they were trying to employ. We kept Manchester United in front of us for very long periods.

“It was a long, hot afternoon and we had to accept our talented opponents would have more of the ball than us. We had to make certain that they did not play the passes to get the balls into the areas where they would punish us too severely. It was a heroic victory.”