Frank Lampard’s Chelsea recorded its first win in the English Premier League as the Blues defeated Norwich City 3-2.

Tammy Abraham’s goals against Norwich will “do wonders for his confidence” and the striker will get “better and better”, says Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

Abraham repaid Lampard’s faith in youth as his two goals – his first for the club – helped the Blues to their first win of the season at Carrow Road, with Mason Mount also on the scoresheet.

In a frantic first half, Norwich twice equalised through Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki, who scored his fifth goal of the season, but the Canaries struggled against a dominant Chelsea side after the break.

Chelsea’s starting line-up had an average age of 24 years and 208 days – their youngest in the Premier League since February 1994.

“I spoke to Tammy before the game today and I said to him that I felt today was the day,” said Lampard.

“A bit of kidology really because who knows before the game, but I do trust in him and as a young striker you need that support. I did feel something for him today and it will do wonders for his confidence.”

Abraham was the target of racist abuse on social media after Chelsea’s Super Cup defeat by Liverpool in Istanbul earlier this month.

“He has had a tough little period for the reasons we all know and strikers get judged purely on goals at times which is sometimes slightly unfair, but when you ask about character and enthusiasm to play for this club then he is right up there,” added Lampard.

“You see it every day and he can get better and better so I am really pleased for him.

“I supported Tammy over the online abuse. I did it out loud and I did it behind the scenes. I supported him on that as much as I can.

“In terms of playing, hopefully he will see my belief in him from the fact he is playing and hopefully from the fact I want to do extra shooting with him daily, every type of finishing and the first one today was top drawer. That comes from work on the training ground.”