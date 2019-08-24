The former Deputy Senate President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu was attacked by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for abusing the Igbo attire, Concise News understands.

This news medium gathered that The Biafra National Youth League (BNYL) revealed this on Saturday while describing the Igbo attire as ‘the Lion Head Attire’.

A lot of reasons had emerged even from the Nnamdi Kanu-led IPOB as to why the lawmaker was physically assaulted in Germany.

IPOB had in a statement titled: “Operation Python Dance instigator Ike Ekweremadu disgraced by IPOB Nuremberg Family“, claimed that the former DSP was attacked because of his role in the military operation in Igboland

But the BNYL said that could not be the reason, because, according to the group, Ekweremadu and Abaribe were the two defiant Senators who voiced out against the FG’s action and even went to Court challenging it.

A statement signed by its President, Prince Chimex Richard National, the pro-Biafra group said, “We have followed with keen interest mix reactions trailing over the assault on Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

“[We] decided to study the situation to know what really transpired as per the actual reason the aggrieved Igbos in Germany who are loyal to the IPOB acted that way.

“To me, if the reason was his involvement in Python Dance saga, i think that the people got it wrong, Ekweremadu and Abaribe were the two defiant Senators that voiced out against the FG action and even went to Court challenging it.

“But if the reason was his appearance which does not depict the Igbo culture then their action is justifiable.

“The abuse of our ‘Lion Gown’ is highly condemnable, it is only in Igbo land that our politicians practice One Nigeria in their appearance.

“You can’t see a Hausa man wearing a Babariga designed with Coat of Arms; you can’t see a Yoruba man wearing an Agbada designed with a coat of arm; it is only the Igbo that acts cowardly to please their masters.

“Even current Senate President Ahmed Lawan can’t design his Babariga with Coat of Arm and Nigeria flag to showcase he is a government official.

“Ndigbo has to be disciplined, disrespect of Igbo culture will not be condoned, Igboland will not be conducive for whoever abuses our ‘Ishi’Agu Attire’.