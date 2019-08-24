The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it will begin immediate manhunt on Nigerians indicted by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for a variety of scams and online fraud cases in the US.

Concise News learned that that the fraudsters based in Nigeria, were involved in a series of coordinated internet scams running into billions of dollars fraudulently obtained from victims in the United States and other parts of the world.

The Acting Chairman of the agency, Ibrahim Magu while speaking at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Friday stated that the agency had commenced an investigation into the matter.

He said the commission was investigating to ascertain the involvement of Nigerians who collaborated with the ones indicted in the United States.

“We will investigate it and we will leave no stone unturned. We will go after those who collaborated with the ones in the US and they will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” Magu said.

He also restated an earlier position of the government that it would go after those involved in the failed Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) gas to power project that plunged the country into a $9.9 billion judgment debt crisis.

The EFCC boss said the commission was collaborating with the FBI in two operations notably Operation ‘Wire-wire’ which commenced in 2018 and Operation ‘Rewire’ presently ongoing, both aimed at containing cybercrime.

He said the joint operation involved Malaysia, Canada, Indonesia, and the United States.

“We work with the FBI in Lagos. We carried out operation wire-wire and the FBI mentioned in their press statement that we are one of the agencies working with them and it was successful”, he said.

On the P&ID $9.9billion judgment debt, Magu said the investigation had commenced.

“We are investigating. It’s ongoing. It will be revealed because some people want to rob this nation and we will not allow that”, he said.

Concise News had earlier reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced the arrest of many Nigerians in an ongoing investigation related to fraud cases.

The US Attorney, Nick Hanna, made this known at a press conference on Thursday in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Hanna said the fraud cases involved suspects colluding with federal and state agents to dupe unsuspecting victims of their money.

He said a total of 80 suspects “many of whom are from Nigeria” have been arrested and charged to court with 57 more being hunted globally.

Hanna alleged that two Nigerians, Iro, and Igbokwe were “essentially brokers” of fraudulent bank accounts by fielding requests for bank account information and laundering the money obtained from victims.

He said: “FBI agents along with federal and state law enforcement authorities arrested a total of 14 defendants in the US, all named in a sweeping fraud and money laundering case.

Below are the Nigerians on the list: