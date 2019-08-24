EFCC Vows To Manhunt ‘Yahoo Boys’ Indicted By FBI
EFCC Operatives/Twitter

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it will begin immediate manhunt on Nigerians indicted by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for a variety of scams and online fraud cases in the US.

Concise News learned that that the fraudsters based in Nigeria, were involved in a series of coordinated internet scams running into billions of dollars fraudulently obtained from victims in the United States and other parts of the world.

The Acting Chairman of the agency, Ibrahim Magu while speaking at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Friday stated that the agency had commenced an investigation into the matter.

He said the commission was investigating to ascertain the involvement of Nigerians who collaborated with the ones indicted in the United States.

“We will investigate it and we will leave no stone unturned. We will go after those who collaborated with the ones in the US and they will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” Magu said.

He also restated an earlier position of the government that it would go after those involved in the failed Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) gas to power project that plunged the country into a $9.9 billion judgment debt crisis.

The EFCC boss said the commission was collaborating with the FBI in two operations notably Operation ‘Wire-wire’ which commenced in 2018 and Operation ‘Rewire’ presently ongoing, both aimed at containing cybercrime.

He said the joint operation involved Malaysia, Canada, Indonesia, and the United States.

“We work with the FBI in Lagos. We carried out operation wire-wire and the FBI mentioned in their press statement that we are one of the agencies working with them and it was successful”, he said.

On the P&ID $9.9billion judgment debt, Magu said the investigation had commenced.

“We are investigating. It’s ongoing. It will be revealed because some people want to rob this nation and we will not allow that”, he said.

Concise News had earlier reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced the arrest of many Nigerians in an ongoing investigation related to fraud cases.

The US Attorney, Nick Hanna, made this known at a press conference on Thursday in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Hanna said the fraud cases involved suspects colluding with federal and state agents to dupe unsuspecting victims of their money.

He said a total of 80 suspects “many of whom are from Nigeria” have been arrested and charged to court with 57 more being hunted globally.

Hanna alleged that two Nigerians, Iro, and Igbokwe were “essentially brokers” of fraudulent bank accounts by fielding requests for bank account information and laundering the money obtained from victims.

He said: “FBI agents along with federal and state law enforcement authorities arrested a total of 14 defendants in the US, all named in a sweeping fraud and money laundering case.

Below are the Nigerians on the list:

S/N SUSPECTS
1 Valentine Iro
2 Chukwudi Christogunus Igbokwe
3 Jerry Elo Ikogho
4 Izuchukwu Kingsley Umejesi
5 Adegoke Moses Ogungbe
6 Chukwudi Collins Ajaeze (better known as Thank You Jesus)
7 Ekene Augustine Ekechukwu
8 Chuks Eroha
9 Collins Nnaemeka Ojima
10  Uchenna Ochiagha
11 Nnamdi Theojoseph Duru
12  Ericson Uche Oforka
13 Mark Ifeanyi Chukwuocha
14 Augustine Nnamdi
15 Chiemezie Christopher Chilaka
16 Charles Ohajimkpo
17 Stanley Ugochukwu Uche
18 Chika Augustine Odionyenma
19 Paschal Chima Ogbonna
20 Samuel Nnamdi Onwuasoanya
21 Macwilliam Chinonso Chukwuocha
22 Emmanuel Onyeka Uzoka
23 Joshua Aniefiok Awak
24 George Ugochukwu Egwumba
25 Uchechukwu Solomon Ezirim
26 Augustine Ifeanyi Okafor
27 Okay Sam Mal
28 Leslie N. Mba
29 Ogohukwu Innocent Ikewesi
30 Emmanuel Uzoma Ogandu (better known as Son of God’
31 Amarachukwu Harley Anywanu
32 Bright Ifeanyi Azubuike
33 Emeka Moses Nwachukwu
34 Donatus Izunwanne
35 Chinwendu Kenneth Osuji
36 Eusebius Ugochukwu Onyeka
37 Chidi Anunobi
38 Anthony Nwabunwanne Okolo
39 Obinna Christian Onuwa
40 Chijioke Chukwuma Isamade
41 Linus Nnamdi Madufor
42 Chrysaugonus Nnebedum
43 Ugochukwu Okereke
44 Fidel Leon Odimara
45 Kingsley Chinedu Onudorogu
46 Dessi Nzenwah
47 Chimaroke Obasi
48 James Chigozie Agube
49 Chimaobi Uzozie Okorie
50 Ogochukwu Ohiri
51 Kennedy Chibueze Ugwu
52 Ifeanyichukwu Oluwadamilare Agwuegbo
53 Victor Ifeanyi Chukwu
54 Chidi Emmanuel Megwa
55 Princewill Arinze Duru
56 Desmond Iwu
57 Onyeka Vincent Chika
58 Ifeanyi Kingsley Mezienwa
59 Victor Uchenna  Aguh
60 Kevin Amarachi Eshimnu
61 Vitalis Kelechi Anozie
62 Williams Obiora Agunwa
63 George Chimezie Dike
64 Munachiso Kyrian Ukachukwu
65 Nwannebuike Osmund
66 Chidiebere Franklin Nwangwu
67 Damian Uchechukwu Ajah
68 Emeka P. Ejiofor
69 Lawrence Chukwuma Ubasineke
70 Chinedu Bright Ibeto
71 Valentine Amarachi Nwanegwo
72 Emmanuel Chidiebere Dike
73 Jeremiah Utieyin Eki
74 Chinaka Davidson Iwuoha
75 Chima Darlington Duru
76 Ikenna Christian Ihejiureme
77 Obi Onyedika Madekwe