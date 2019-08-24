Popular female Disc Jockey and, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy has disclosed her intentions to quit music soon, Concise News reports.

DJ Cuppy made the disclosure in a post on her Instagram handle, where she stated that the Nigerian music industry is stressful.

According to the DJ who recently released a banging single, she would quit from making music after releasing an EP.

She wrote “already planning my retirement from music after releasing my EP, this industry is stressful af”

Just recently, DJ Cuppy took to her Twitter handle to say that she knows 80 percent of Nigerians do not like her

She tweeted “I know 80% of Nigerians don’t like me, good thing we have a large population”