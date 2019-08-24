Kogi West senator Dino Melaye has boasted that he would always defeat Smart Adeyemi because the former lawmaker is his ‘political wife’ in Okun land.

Melaye made this known in an interview with Channels Television on Friday, after the Kogi State National Assembly and State Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal nullified his February election.

Concise News reports that a three-man panel of the Tribunal led by Justice Anthony Chijioke, ordered a fresh election in the senatorial district.

Melaye, who contested the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that he was not disturbed by the tribunal judgment, boasting he had always defeated Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I want to assure you that Smart Adeyemi is my political wife,” he said.

“I defeated him in 2015, I defeated him in 2019 and any day any time, he is my political wife.

“I want to say that I cannot be distracted and I will not be distracted. My name is Daniel; I will not fall … I am focused on my governorship ambition and we will get it.”

But he reassured that there wouldn’t be an election for the seat of the Senate in Kogi West until he had been declared governor of the state.

“The only time there will be an election for the seat of the Senate in Kogi West is after I am sworn in as the governor of Kogi State,” he said.

“That will necessitate vacancy but before then, there will be no by-election as a result of an attempted robbery that is going on right now.

“Spiritually, we are already in the court of appeal; physically we will be there on Monday. The only election that will be conducted is the governorship election that I will win. My mandate is secured, my mandate is guaranteed.”

Melaye polled a total of 85,395 votes to defeat his APC opponent, who scored 66,902 votes.

But the APC candidate went on to challenge Melaye’s election on three grounds of irregularities, over voting and non-compliance with the electoral act.