Nigerian Afropop star, D’banj also known as Bangalee has revealed that he with his wife Lineo Kilgrow, are expecting another baby soon.

Concise News understands that this is coming 14 months after he lost his first child, Daniel Junior who reportedly drowned at a pool in the singer’s residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Speaking with OAP Shopsy of Beat FM London, the entertainer expressed his gratitude to people who stood by him in hard times.

Narrating his ordeal after the loss of his son, Dbanj noted that losing his child really broke him, just as he said he will be a father once again in a few months.

