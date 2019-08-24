Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Gang Housemate, Khafi Kareem has won a 7.6 million Naira IVM Fox car during the ‘Proudly Nigerian’ challenge on Saturday, Concise News reports.

The first round, housemates gave passioned presentations on their Nigerian story, however, Khafi’s Excellent and inspiring presentation got viewers emotional.

At the end of the first round, housemates were asked to pull ribbons attached to the Innosson car. Those who dropped the ribbons were disqualified.

After some housemates were distracted by Pizza and noise, Khafi, Mercy, Cindy and Jackye were the last ones standing.

The other women eventually dropped their ribbon, leaving Khafi to win the coveted prize.

Reacting to her win, Khafi said she loved the red colour and the car would be her first.

Fans have taken to social media to congratulate her and pass remarks about her moving speech.

@Juliet_ said, “Congrats Khafi, a win well deserved. Proudly Nigerian indeed.”

@Miracle tweeted, “She was the first that entered into that car and blow the horn of the car,she had one of the best speech,she is the deserving winner,kudus baby girl,I am happy u won.”

@Tessyme said, “She waz Determined from start.. And thanked God for her first car even before wining it. Am happy for her.”

@Chanty4 said, “Salute to the Nigerian spirit. Salute to Khafi. Congratulations to the last four. #BBNaijia #BBNaijaPepperDem.”

Am on a different kind of Joy today 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃

Khafi Beautiful super happy for you 🙌 This is just the beginning of many more big, bright, beautiful and lovely things to come 🙏#khafi #BBNajia #BBNaija2019 pic.twitter.com/muJw8YS161 — TellBabylove (@TellBabylove) August 24, 2019

Recall, a report credited to The SUN UK disclosed that Khafi who is a British police officer may be dismissed for engaging in sexual activities with Gedoni another housemate at the TV reality show.

A Metropolitan police spokesman said: “The Met is aware that the officer has since appeared on the show without authority. The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and will be carrying out an investigation into the circumstances.

“Those who do not behave professionally risk breaching police standards of professional behaviour, and may be dealt with by way of misconduct proceedings.”

The 29-year-old was spotted having sex with Gedoni on three occasions, leaving viewers gripped.

One colleague said: “She’s a serving British police officer, it’s outrageous. She asked permission to go on the show but, when her request was refused, she went anyway.”

“Her out-of-office email reply blatantly says that she is away from work, yet no one does anything.”