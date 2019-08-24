Nigerian Sex therapist and Vlogger, Ebony lips has revealed reasons BBNaija housemate, Khafi’s engages in frequent sexual activities with Gedoni.

Concise News understands that the revelation is coming as a reaction to the act, which has since been stirring reactions on social media.

Recall that Khafi and Gedoni have had sex on live television on four different occasions.

Stating the reason, the sex therapist in a video said “Khafi has a sickness called CCD rooster Craving Disorder”

Watch video below