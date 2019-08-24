Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) lovebirds, Mercy and Ike, Khafi and Gedoni, Frodd and Esther on Friday night created fun moments for themselves as they engaged in romantic moments, Concise News reports.

The love between Frodd and Esther appears to be blooming as she was spotted rocking a bikini in the pool and granted Frodd permission to grab her butts.

Khafi and Gedoni, yet again were seen under the duvet together while other housemates were asleep. Recall that they have been caught having sex on the national TV on several occasions.

Ike was spotted staring seductively at while Mercy, while she move her body to smashing music in the pool.

Also, the friendship between Diane and Elozonam seem to be seriously blooming and might end in a relationship soonest. The duo who have always engaged in intimate talks, care for each other and engaged in game of duvet snatching were seen giving each other some dance moves.

