Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Frodd has warned Gedoni about his romantic relationship with Khafi, Concise News reports.

Speaking with Gedoni in the house garden, Frodd warned him not to break Khafi’s heart even after leaving the big brother house.

Frodd further said: “Khafi’s people will break your legs if you broke her heart.”

Responding, “I will date Khafi outside the house, I’m already dating her now,” Gedoni replied.

Meanwhile, Gedoni and Khafi have over time stirred reactions from fans of the reality tv show over their consequent engagement in sexual activities.

Evicted housemate, Joe recently aired his opinion on Khadoni’s relationship, saying he feels Gedoni fell into a trap and got stuck.

Also, when housemates were asked to speak on unhealthy relationships in the house, Ike said he does not think Gedoni has genuine love for Khafi, adding that he only takes advantage of her flexible heart.