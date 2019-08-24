Another TV Africa presenter, Winnie Mandela Cann, popularly known as Aba Guy Guy has shaded Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim over her failed marriage and relationship.

Concise News understands that this is coming after the actress shaded an OAP Akosua Farmmer, who mocked her relationship status.

Recall that Ibrahim took to her Instagram handle to blast farmmer, she wrote She wrote “Miss Akuko Perming “It’s obvious everyone wants to trend using my name! Y’all Do anything for clout! Even ugly chickens feel they have a say in someone’s personal life!”

“You chose the wrong day, wrong time and wrong person to talk about on your dead ass stupid senseless show! And it’s a shame on TV africa for tolerating such utterances when their so-called presenters can’t even do research before blabbing bullshit about people they talk about!”

Angered by the fact that Ibrahim called the OAP’s television a dead one, Aba Guy Guy took to her Instagram page to share a video where she threw heavy shades at the actress.

Speaking in an indigenous language, the presenter said Ibrahim is not qualified to be an actress and only gets roles in movies because she sleeps around with men.

The presenter dispelled Juliet’s claim that TV Africa is a dead station, and said if it was she would not have come on the channel with Iceberg Slim while they were in an amorous relationship to flaunt him around.

She further stated that the actress shouldn’t use the television station to promote the sale of her book but rather asked Juliet to take her book ‘A Toast To Life’ to Makola market if she wants people to patronize it.

The beautiful actress has been in news for a while over revelations about her failed marriage and relationships.