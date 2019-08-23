Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Lizzy anjorin has in her opinion said that a man will die poor if he marries a woman who is not money driven, Concise News reports.

Anjorin gave the advice in a post on her Instagram handle on Friday, August 23.

She said a man will die poor if he marries a woman who does not like money because there won’t be a motivating factor.

According to the beautiful actress, only women who are money driven can motivate men to make more money.

She wrote “Don’t marry a woman who does not like money o, you’ll die poor, women are one of the biggest motivation for making money”

Recently, the top actress shared her testimony as she added another asset in her name, which is a newly built Lagos house.