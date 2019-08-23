Why IPOB Attack On Ekweremadu Can’t Stop Igbo Presidency - Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has stated that the recent attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will not dim the chances of the emergence of an Igbo-Nigerian President in 2023.

Concise News understands that the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu, made this known in a press statement sent to newsmen on Friday.

Members of the banned IPOB had last Saturday attacked the immediate past deputy senate president in Nuremberg, Germany.

Ekweremadu was there to give a keynote address at the Second Igbo Annual Cultural Festival and Convention organized by ‘Ndi-Igbo Germany.’

Ibegbu, in a statement, recalled that a similar attack on ex-President Goodluck Jonathan by some Ijaw militants in the past did not stop him (Jonathan) from becoming President.

He also made reference to the rejection of former President Olusegun Obasanjo by the Southwest, Obasanjo’s region, in 1999.

The statement read, “Even the murderous activities of Boko Haram and other separatists in the North did not stop Yaradua and Buhari from becoming Nigeria President. Why should IPOB and MASSOB activities which are even done peacefully be a threat to the Igbo Presidency project? No, I think it will even enhance it. In any case, it’s not Igbo Presidency but Nigeria Presidency of Igbo Extraction.

“We, however, advise all our Presidential materials to begin to build bridges and network with other zones of the country, while all political parties in Nigeria should zone the next Presidency to the South East and Igbo land in particular. Its the most just, fair and equitable thing to do for the sake of our unity and development.”

On rumour that Ekweremadu and Chief Nnia Nwodo, Ohanaeze President-General, gave out some land in Enugu for RUGA with huge returns, the spokesman dismissed the allegation.

“It is the handiwork of enemies of Ndigbo and fifth columnists as nothing like that happened. Let them come up with proof of such callous allegation,” he said.