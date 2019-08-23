Toyin Abraham Shares Name Of Her Baby Boy

Popular Yoruba actress Toyin Abraham has announced that the name of her son is “Ire.”

Concise News understands that Ire is a Yoruba name meaning “Goodness” in English.

The actress recently welcomed her first child with Kolawole Ajeyemi.

“We are super grateful for the love, care and gifts we have gotten since the arrival of our baby, IRE. The love has been surreal, the care has been enormous, and the gifts keep coming. I pray that God will reward us all for all you did for us. He will pay you all back for the love care and gifts. We will all continue to rejoice for the rest of the Year,” she wrote.

The actress had announced the arrival of her child after her official wedding photo surfaced online.

Amidst the wedding celebration and congratulatory messages, the manager of Toyin Abraham known as Samuel Olatunji, made it known that she was yet to tie the knot with her supposed husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

According to the spokesperson who said they are yet to be married, he added that the duo has not been fully consummated.

According to him, pictures of the presumed wedding event, which appeared on various social media platforms on Wednesday, were actually taken during the couple’s traditional introduction and engagement ceremony held on July 4, 2019.

Not long after, it became news from a Nollywood colleague, Nkechi Blessing, that the naming ceremony of the actress’ son will hold in five countries.

Disclosing details of the baby’s naming ceremony in an Instagram post, Nkechi said the naming ceremony will hold in London, Lagos, America, South Africa and Dubai.

Meanwhile, a colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, who was said not have sent a congratulatory message to Toyin Abraham on her engagement and baby’s arrival has cleared the air on allegations.

Anjorin in a post asked how many celebrities have celebrated her in the past or stood by her when she received death threats.