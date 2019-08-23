TICAD7: What Buhari Will Tell Shinzo Abe, Others In Japan - Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari will push for broader Japanese assistance in the areas of science and technology when he attends the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7), his media aide Femi Adesina said Friday.

Concise News understands that the Nigerian leader would depart Abuja on Sunday for the City of Yokohama, where the event will take place from August 28 to 30, 2019.

Buhari and his delegation are also expected to push for assistance in the areas of human resource development, education, agriculture, power, health and disaster risk reduction.

President Buhari will be accompanied by Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno, AbdulRaham AbdulRazaq of Kwara, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

Ministers and other top government officials are also part of Buhari’s team.

Buhari’s participation will be his second, having attended TICAD6 in Nairobi, Kenya, in August 2016.

It was learned that the Japanese Prime Minister and host, Shinzo Abe, will perform the Opening Session of the conference with the theme, “Africa and Yokohama, Sharing Passion for the Future.”

Adesina said in a statement that President Buhari would deliver Nigeria’s Statement during Plenary Session Three.

“He will attend a State Banquet and also honour the invitation of Emperor Naruhito to a Tea Reception at the Imperial Palace, Tokyo. In addition to a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Abe, the Nigerian President will also attend some side-events and meet chief executive officers of some Japanese companies with huge investments in Nigeria,” the statement read.

The Conference, formed in 1993, is the largest international meeting held in Japan which “provides an open forum that generates innovative discussion among various stakeholders on African development.”

Participants are drawn not only from African countries, but also international organisations, private companies and civil society organisations involved in development.

It was gathered that TCAD7 is expected to focus on Africa’s “economic transformation and improvements in business environment and institution through private investment and innovation; promotion of resilient and sustainable African society for human security; and peace and stability in support of Africa’s domestic proactive efforts.”

According to Adesina, Nigeria has gained tremendously since her participation in TICAD6 at the highest level, during which Japan pledged $30 billion investment “for the future of Africa combined with the private sector;” $10 billion infrastructure investment, and $500 million for vocational training of 50,000 Africans.

“Since the Nairobi Conference, Japanese government and companies have been very active in supporting Nigeria’s agriculture, healthcare, electricity and youth empowerment,” Adesina said.

The Nigerian leader is expected back in Abuja on Saturday, August 31.