See Mr Eazi Eating Combination Of Egusi, Okro Soup

CEO of Banku Music, Oluwatosin Ajibade, also known as Mr Eazi, has been spotted eating a combination of Egusi and Okra soup.

The singer created conversation for his followers on Instagram after he uploaded a video of himself being African about his dish.

In the viral video, the singer pours Okra soup on the Egusi soup and eats the mixture with pounded yam.

The singer, preparing to release a song with Studio Brat CEO Simi, said: “This new song with @symplysimi is dropping on Friday but I had to test if it goes down well with pounded yam, Okra & Egusi soup !! @kizadubai thank thanks.”