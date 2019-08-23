Fast-rising Nigerian rapper Joel Essoumam, better known as Cameey, has died of cancer of the liver, Concise News understands.

According to reports, Cameey had battled hepatitis B which later degenerated into cancer of the liver.

The death of the rapper who died on Thursday August 22 was announced on his Instagram handle by his management.

Seeing the news of his death, some celebrities stormed the comment sections to mourn the rapper.

Earlier, his Instagram account was used to solicit financial assistance of N35 million Naira to fly him abroad for medical attention.

The public have however, been informed to stop all donations.