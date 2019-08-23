The Presidency has assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari will not disappoint them in this second and last term in delivery of his promises.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this on Friday in Abuja.

Shehu was speaking on behalf of some aides of the President, who were given a special award of recognition ‘for their contributions in projecting a solid and impressive image of the President in the discharge of their patriotic service to the Nigerian people.’

The presidential spokesman said the President was fully aware of the expectations of Nigerians.

He said: “The President is committed to making life better for the average Nigerian.

”At the end of the tenure, Nigerians will look back and say that they have no regrets for voting him.”

Shehu, however, solicited for the support of the media, especially young publications like The Reporters, whose platform presented the awards, in carrying out their responsibilities effectively.

“We cannot achieve this alone. We count on the support of the citizens. We count on the support of the media, particularly up and coming publications like yours and we are also assuring you of our cooperation when you call on us,” he said.

The Chairman of the publication, Abdullahi Sabiu, said the awards were given to the Presidential aides after a careful assessment of their roles in the sustenance of the Buhari administration.

Other aides of the President given certificates of recognition were; Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity; Ambassador Lawal Abdullahi Kazaure, State Chief of Protocol; and Bayo Omoboriowo, Personal Photographer to the President.