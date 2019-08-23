Physically Challenged Artist Gifts Teni An Artwork

Nigerian singer Teni has expressed her emotions on Instagram after she received artwork from a physically challenged artist Yusuf.

The award-winning singer who uploaded a video of the presentation got a pencil work of herself as a gift.

In the short video clip, she engaged the artists in a conversation of how he was able to achieve the artwork.

However, in her caption, she made it clear that she artwork got her emotionally, adding that she really appreciates the person who gave her the gift.

She further used the medium to encourage everyone that they can achieve whatever they want to truly become.

She wrote, “bruh This just made me emotional!!!! You can be what you want to be ohhhh THANK YOU Cc @yusfaithartworld”

