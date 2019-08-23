Former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala of Oyo State has commended the appointment of Sunday Dare as the Minister of Youths and Sports by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement he personally signed on Thursday in Ibadan, Alao-Akala expressed optimism that Dare would excellently deliver in his new role as Minister of Youth and Sports.

According to him, “President Buhari’s choice of Dare as a federal Minister is very laudable.

“He is not only a politician but also a technocrat of international repute who will bring to bear, his rich pool of experience to galvanise the needed support for Mr President’s Next Level Agenda,” the former governor, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, said.

Alao-Akala said that Dare had optimally delivered in his previous public service assignments, saying he had no doubt that he possessed the required capacity to help move Nigeria to the next level of economic prosperity.

“I know him to be a result-oriented person; that fanaticism will be his strongest weapon as a member of the federal cabinet under President Buhari.

“I urge him to give his best in tackling the increasing rate of unemployment bedevilling the country, knowing fully well that the ministry of Youths and Sports is very sensitive.

“The success of his ministry is undoubtedly the success of Nigeria,” he said.

Alao-Akala also congratulated other ministers from the south-west, adding they all had credible track records of performance.

He urged them all to do the Yoruba nation and Nigeria proud in their national callings.

The erstwhile Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member called on the people of Oyo State and the state chapter of APC to support Dare in prayers as he assumes his new duty post as a federal Minister.

I will give equal attention to Sports, Youth development — Dare

Earlier, speaking in his full day in office on Thursday in Abuja, Minister Dare said he will give equal attention to sports and youths development in the country.

“I can assure you that attention will be paid to youth development and sports development.

“The mandate is clear and the two mandate areas will be given equal attention.”

The assurance is coming on the heels of accusation in a section of the media that previous ministers had paid more attention to Sports, especially football at the expense of youth development.

The minister had on Wednesday shortly after his inauguration highlighted the nexus between sports and the youths and how it can be harnessed for national development.

“Youth development is key to the success of any government. We have youths, we have sports. Our mandate area is very clear.

“We must broaden our horizons, we must deepen the work we do and quality of work we bring to the table.

“I’m not unaware of the challenges, controversies and development in this ministry.

“It’s a ministry that is dear to the hearts of Nigerians. Beyond sports, there are other ways we can develop the youths. We will be thinking outside the box,” he said.

The minister, a veteran journalist was the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) before his appointment.