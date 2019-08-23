Oyo: Gov. Makinde Sends Message To New Sports Minister Sunday Dare

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has congratulated the newly-appointed Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, charging him to be a good ambassador of the state.

Concise News reports that in a statement signed in Ibadan on Thursday by Taiwo Adisa, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Makinde urged Dare to showcase the pacesetter qualities of the state in the new position.

He urged the minister, an indigene of Ogbomoso, to bring his wealth of experience to bear in transforming and repositioning the ministry.

Makinde said that the government of Oyo state looks forward to having a symbiotic relationship with the Federal Government through Dare, who is now an ambassador of the state.

”On behalf of the good people of Oyo state, I congratulate Mr Sunday Dare on his appointment as the Minister of Youth and Sports.

”By this appointment, Mr Dare has become an ambassador of Oyo state, which has always been the pacesetter in all positive ramifications.

”We charge the new minister to keep that flag of excellence flying.

”We will like to state that as a people-oriented government and one that has made the commitment to bring about positive change in the life of the people of the state, we are ready to have a symbiotic relationship with the Federal Government through Mr Dare.

”It is our prayer that he succeeds in the new assignment and wins laurels to the admiration of Nigerians,” he said.

Earlier, speaking in his full day in office on Thursday in Abuja, Dare said he will give equal attention to sports and youths development in the country.

“I can assure you that attention will be paid to youth development and sports development.

“The mandate is clear and the two mandate areas will be given equal attention.”

The assurance is coming on the heels of accusation in a section of the media that previous ministers had paid more attention to Sports, especially football at the expense of youth development.

The minister had on Wednesday shortly after his inauguration highlighted the nexus between sports and the youths and how it can be harnessed for national development.

“Youth development is key to the success of any government. We have youths, we have sports. Our mandate area is very clear.

“We must broaden our horizons, we must deepen the work we do and quality of work we bring to the table.

“I’m not unaware of the challenges, controversies and development in this ministry.

“It’s a ministry that is dear to the hearts of Nigerians. Beyond sports, there are other ways we can develop the youths. We will be thinking outside the box,” he said.

The minister, a veteran journalist was the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) before his appointment.