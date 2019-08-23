Seun Fakorede, the 27-year-old Commissioner-Nominee thanked all his well-wishers, especially youth for the “outpour of love” ever since the announcement of his new height.

Concise News learnt that the head of Oyo state Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin on Monday confirmed that Seun who hails from Ibarapaland had been picked for commissioner by Governor Seyi Makinde.

“This is to express my gratitude to Nigerians, especially the Youth, for the outpour of love and best wishes since my nomination as Commissioner was announced.

“I’m grateful. I’ve been overwhelmed since the announcement.” Fakorede said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the governor of Oyo state and also addressed one of the requests from Nigerian youth by stating he won’t disappoint as an ambassador of the youth constituency.

“I express my gratitude to our Governor, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde. I promise not to disappoint the Youth Constituency.”

On his screening, he confirmed he would be screened today by the distinguished members of Oyo State House of Assembly.

“Today, 22nd August 2019, I, together with two others, will be screened, by distinguished members of Oyo State House of Assembly led by Rt. (Hon.) Adebo Ogundoyin.”

PDP Members Protest Fakorede’s Nomination

Meanwhile, in a related development, scores of members of the Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, protested at the state House of Assembly complex in Ibadan against the nomination of Fakorede as commissioner.

The protesters were led by Oyo South Senatorial Chairman of the party, Samuel Olawuwo.

Olawuwo called on the lawmakers to turn down the nomination of Fakorede for alleged anti-party activities.

He said both Fakorede and his father had abandoned the party and worked against the victory of Governor Makinde in the last election.

“When we voted, we thank God that we won at the state level. We won at the senatorial level. By the time we were campaigning about, the governor promised us that anytime he wanted to pick either the commissioner or any other office, he would consult us. But he didn’t do that when he wanted to pick Seun Fakorede.

“Our people in that area have plans for whatever we do. We have slated the commissionership slot for Tapa, and to which that has been done. So, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Olufunmilayo Orisadeyi is from Tapa.

“We slated House of Assembly for Igangan and that has been done. For Idere, we slated caretaker chairman. Then, we slated the slot for House of Representatives to Igboora.

“If there is another chance, Igboora is going to be the next place to be considered for commissioner. But that was not done.

“We are not here quarrelling with the governor at all. We are not quarrelling with the speaker. But we only want to express our concern about the man picked. It is very appalling. This man, whose son is now picked, is a staunch member of APC.

“We totally reject the nomination of Seun Fakorede. If the governor wants to nominate another person, we are not quarrelling with that. But that family, we are totally rejecting it. The people participating in this protest are from Igboora, Idere, Aiyete, Tapa, Igangan.”