Nigerians have expressed sadness and disappointment over the arrest of 77 of their nationals in the United States by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in an ongoing investigation related to fraud cases.

Concise News had reported that the US Attorney, Nick Hanna, made this known at a press conference on Thursday in Los Angeles, California.

Hanna said the fraud cases involved suspects colluding with federal and state agents to dupe unsuspecting victims of their money.

He said a total of 80 suspects “many of whom are from Nigeria” have been arrested and charged to court with 57 more being hunted globally.

Hanna alleged that two Nigerians, Iro and Igbokwe were “essentially brokers” of fraudulent bank accounts by fielding requests for bank account information and laundering the money obtained from victims.

While reacting to the incident, Nigerians who took to Twitter, said until every foreign country bans Nigerians, the government will find a solution to the fraud and cybercrime menace.

Concise News captured some of the comments on the issue as seen below: