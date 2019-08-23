

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Friday, August 23rd, 2019.

The Federal Government says it would prosecute government officials who caused the award of $9bn by a British court against the country. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said this on Thursday during his first full day in office in Abuja. Concise News reports that a United Kingdom court presided over by Justice Butcher had on August 16, 2019 awarded the sum of $9bn in favour of a foreign firm, Process & Industrial Developments Limited.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced the arrest of many Nigerians in an ongoing investigation related to fraud cases. The US Attorney, Nick Hanna, made this known at a press conference on Thursday, August 22. Hanna said the fraud cases involved suspects colluding with federal and state agents to dupe unsuspecting victims of their money.

President Muhammadu Buhari says he gave Kaduna and Kano states two substantive positions in his cabinet to appreciate the massive votes he received during the 2019 presidential election. Concise News reports that Kano gave Buhari 1, 464,768 votes – the highest in the February 23 election, while Kaduna contributed 993, 445 votes. The President, during his courtesy visit to Shehu Idris, Emir of Zazzau, at his palace in Zaria, Kaduna, said he will ensure that cabinet is working for the good of Nigeria and Nigerians.

The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) have threatened to declare “mother of all strikes” because the federal government has ‘failed’ to show commitment towards resolving the issues raised. Speaking on behalf of the unions on Thursday in Abuja, SSANU’s National Vice President (North), Solomon Alfa, warned the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to prepare for an indefinite nationwide strike.

Many travellers groaned on Thursday at Seme border post on the back of restriction of movement around Nigeria’s frontier with Benin Republic, as they were stranded for hours. Concise News understands that the restriction followed the joint border security exercise ordered by the Nigerian government aimed at securing the country’s land and maritime borders. Spokesman for the Customs Joseph Attah, had in a statement on Tuesday, said that the joint border security exercise would be conducted in 25 states across the South-South, South-West, North-Central and North-West zones.

The petition by the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and its candidate, Ambrose Owuru against the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last presidential election has been dismissed by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT). The five-man penal of the tribunal in a ruling on Thursday upheld the preliminary objection filed by Buhari (listed as the first respondent) against the competence of the petition. Justice Mohammed Garba, who read the lead judgment, held that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the petition and that it constitutes an abuse of court process.

The Bavaria Police has identified four of the people that attacked the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg, Germany. Ekweremadu was beaten up by members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB)in Nuremberg on Saturday at an event organised by “Ndigbo Germany”. An official of the foreign affairs ministry in Abuja told TheCable that the Bavaria state police have analysed the attack videos and identified four of the suspected attackers.

National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Olu Falae, has been replaced by the former Minister of Education, Professor Tunde Adeniran, Concise News reports. The replacement was confirmed by the National Executive Committee of the party in Abuja on Thursday. Adeniran has been in acting capacity after the former party leader, Olu Falae stepped down. Although he was earlier suspended for misconduct and anti-party activities, Adeniran assured delegates and national officers of his commitment to actualize the political aspirations of patriotic Nigerians dedicated to national service.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday at the inauguration of the Post Graduate Centre of Excellence at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State,said that the wealth of nations is determined by the investment in the education sector. According to him, it is better to invest in education than mineral resources as it is a way to overcome poverty. According to him, his administration will not rest until it delivers on its commitments on quality education, including investing more resources in the sector and providing a conducive learning environment in academia.

Nasarawa United striker and the 2018/19 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) highest goalscorer, Sunusi Ibrahim, has been dropped from the Nigeria U-17 team due to age controversy. Concise News learned that the paper which the United striker presented to the NPFL contradicts other documents presented in for U-17 call-up. His international passport issued in March says he was born on October 1, 2002. He has also reportedly passed an MRI scan to determine if he is under 17.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.