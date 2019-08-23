The Nigerian entertainment industry has in the past one week witnessed series of events, one of it is the fact that many welcomed newborns, Concise News reports.

Below are some celebrities who announced the arrival of their babies.

Toyin Abraham

The top Nollywood actress shocked her fans with the arrival of her newborn on August 14 in the United States of America. The news came in shortly after the announcement of her engagement to her colleague in the industry, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Ruth Kadiri

Kadiri on Tuesday August 20 reportedly welcomed her first child. This became known after she shared on Instagram a photo of her rocking her baby bump. Kadiri held her wedding in November 2018, but it was not loud. She got engaged to her anonymous husband on Christmas day in 2017 and her fans were more than excited for her.

Ronke Odusanya

The curvy Nollywood actress popularly known as Flakky Ididowo announced the arrival of her newborn in a post on her Instagram handle on Monday August 19 .

She wrote “My joy knows no limit… Its boundless … Appreciation to God for the process and seeing me through it all … Birthing a new being is a whole new level and experience for me … my love We welcome our child …. oluwa modupe,”

Maria Okan

Popular OAP who was allegedly impregnated by rapper, Olamide put to bed on August 16 and shared a picture showing her baby’s hand.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote “I can’t stop crying. Look at what I made! Asaiah Monifé Maria. 16th August 2019, 12:56am. 6.6 lb. Word is born! Thank you God”

Tunde Owokoniran

The Nollywood thespian Better Known as Tilapia also welcomed a newborn. he made the announcement on his Instagram handle on August 18, he wrote “And ALLAH has extracted you from the wombs of your mothers not knowing a thing, and HE made for you hearing and vision and intellect that perhaps you would be grateful.” (Q. 16:78)…………Alhamdulillah