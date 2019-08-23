An Ibadan-based socio-political group, Ojo Ola Oyo (The Future of Oyo), says it is a new era for youths and sports development with Sunday Dare as minister.

Concise News reports that this is contained in a statement signed by the founder, Kehinde Olaosebikan in Ibadan on Thursday.

It would be recalled that Dare was on Wednesday inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari as the new Minister of Youth and Sports.

“With the dexterity and lucid vision of Mr Sunday Dare, the new Minister of Youth and Sports, Nigerians can be assured of a new era of smooth administration and unlimited boom in youth and sports development,” it said.

The group, renowned for promoting the ideals of youth and development, said Dare possessed all that was required to reposition the ministry to greater heights.

“We are impressed that Dare had hit the ground running with the exposition of a clear cut vision, while some of his contemporaries were still in the dark as to the functions of their ministries.

“Dare began work in a way that was not known in the history of assumption of office in the country.

“Without any prior knowledge of his posting, he rolled out a well articulated vision and mission of his administration with great emphasis on efficiency and inclusive sports development,” the group said.

It explained that all the nation needed was brilliant, focused and proactive administrators like Dare, who are capable of taking functional and pragmatic decisions on their feet.

The group commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Dare as the minister of a sensitive ministry where he could use his experience, knowledge, competence and exposure effectively as well as efficiently.

“We are sure he would promote the inherent talents of our youths, strengthen the country and boost our image globally.

“We are glad that the president, and indeed, the entire nation now realise his profound worth through excellent performance at the screening and on assumption of office.

“Certainly, Nigeria is indeed set to witness a complete new era of smooth administration and all round unlimited boom in youth and sports administration,” it said.

Earlier, speaking in his full day in office on Thursday, Dare said he will give equal attention to sports and youths development in the country.

“I can assure you that attention will be paid to youth development and sports development.

“The mandate is clear and the two mandate areas will be given equal attention.”