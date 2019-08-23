Mr Eazi Releases 'Doyin' With Simi

Banku music founder, Mr Eazi who announced his team up with Studio Brat boss Simisola, has released the anticipated tune, ”Doyin”.

This raw and uncut heartfelt Afro-R&B record was produced by emPawa Africa Affiliated producer, Killertunes, who has been behind loads of mid and uptempo hits.

“Doyin” is coming as a tune after the crooner was spotted eating a combination of Egusi and Okro soup where he announced that the song would be released on Friday, August 23rd.

How Simi Got Featured

She took to her Instagram to recount how she visited Mr Eazi in Los Angeles, California while he was having a haircut and one thing led to the other and now we officially have ”Doyin” just from this visit.

She wrote, “soo what had happened was I went to say hey to @mreazi and some of the boys in LA and then he was getting his hair cut and he was also vibing to this beat that @killertunes_tii had made and then i threw my backpack on cos i had gone there from school and i was about to leave and he was like “simi you get any idea” or something like that and I was like ok “yada yada yada” and i was like “peace i’m out” and then weeks later he was like “make we shoot video for that our jam now.” and i was like “our jam? lol”. because you see I didn’t know it was our jam i thought it was his jam and now Doyin is out.”