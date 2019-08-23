Mercy Johnson Reveals How She Balances Marriage, Work

Nigerian A-list actress Mercy Johnson has said she balances her work and marriage based on scale of preference.

Concise News understands that she made this known to BBC pidgin while talking about her life, marriage, career and many other things.

In the interview, which was tagged “Question Till Mouth Pain You With Mercy”, the actress answered numerous questions till she got tired.

When asked how she copes with marriage and work, Mercy replied that she made use of the scale of preference as she puts in what’s more important to her at a particular moment ahead of any other thing.

She said, “What I use is scale of preference, I live my life based on what’s more important, so I follow it like that.

She stopped answering questions when she hilariously told the interviewer she’s tired of the questions.”