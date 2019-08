Top Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her music video director husband Abdul Rasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz, have taken to social media to celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

The lovely couple who never stops dishing out couple goals on social media have overtime gained admiration from their fans.

Concise News has however, gathered some lovely photos of the duo, as they celebrate their marriage which has produced a set of twins.

See photos below